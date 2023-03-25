Death Penalty Firing Squads Explainer

A chair sits in the execution chamber at the Utah State Prison on June 18, 2010, in Draper, Utah.

 Trent Nelson - pool, Pool The Salt Lake Tribune

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allowing execution by firing squad, making Idaho the latest state to turn to older methods of capital punishment amid a nationwide shortage of lethal-injection drugs.

The Legislature passed the measure March 20 with a veto-proof majority. Under it, firing squads will be used only if the state cannot obtain the drugs needed for lethal injections.

