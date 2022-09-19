Idaho Statehouse (copy)

A March 4, 2020, photo of the Idaho Capitol in Boise.

 AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File

The lawsuit that former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna filed against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee in May has been dismissed.

An Ada County judge dismissed the lawsuit and a preliminary injunction order on Thursday after Idaho Republican Party delegates voted to direct the party’s new executive committee to dismiss the lawsuit, according to press releases issued by the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee and Idaho Republican Party.