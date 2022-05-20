In June of 1858, over 1,000 delegates met at the Springfield statehouse for Illinois’ second Republican State Convention. A tall gangly man stepped on stage to accept his party’s nomination for United States senator.
In a speech criticized as “more philosophy than political raw meat,” the candidate called for party unity on the issue of slavery. He used a passage from the New Testament, Mathew, chapter 12, verse 25: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Abraham Lincoln’s words came to mind Wednesday as Idaho’s GOP gathered on the Capitol steps for a post-primary Unity Rally. Dozens of candidates lined up behind a microphone, thanking supporters and pledging to carry the fight to November.
Punctuating the event, quiet but visible on the back row, was attorney general candidate Art Macomber. Art was the sole Republican contender making the event a “Unity Rally.” He stood showing support for Raul Labrador, a man he criticized and against whom he had drawn sharp contrast for months before Tuesday’s primary.
This primary, the acronym RINO (“Republican In Name Only”) was used so flippantly and with such condescension that most Idahoans now groan to hear it. Art Macomber’s actions, showing more love for Republican principles of good government than for the power and prestige of elected office, are what prove him a Republican in more than just name.
But Art’s example was the exception, and the primary’s repercussions sound a clear warning. In way too many races, Republican winners emerged on Tuesday night after a nasty, personal, mud-slinging campaign where a “walk-back” of horrible things said isn’t possible.
In many of those races, all the people ridiculed and insulted are now expected to join in supporting the nominee in November. This fact only dawned on primary winners Wednesday morning.
The worst offenders have naively thought “but we’ll win in November automatically.” That arrogance and discounting of the voters’ voice begs the kind of political reversal that has come to Idaho many times in the last few decades. It is within easy memory when a Republican rarely got elected north of the Salmon River, and never got elected in Bannock County.
Forgetting Major General James Jackson’s observation that “eternal vigilance is the price of freedom,” those who take November elections for granted are who power the political pendulum’s swing.
Most discouraging is the meaninglessness of this year’s primary debates. Take two important issues for example: medical autonomy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and school choice.
At the core of the medical autonomy debate was whether private industry could impose “best practice prevention” (masks and vaccines) on their employees. Driving this debate is the industry of blood-sucking trial attorneys poised to sue any business not following “best practice.”
You could listen to those favoring personal freedom in medical decisions for hours, hoping to hear their solution to the liability problem. You’d be waiting still. It was as if their answer was “don’t require a mask, get sued and shut down.” But that’s no answer. The employee still loses their job.
More candidates spoke for parents desiring to take the helm of their children’s education. But their opponents feared “school choice” may harm public school enrollment and declared that if you favor funds-following-the-student you were “an enemy of the local elementary school.”
That leaves Idahoans with less educational choice than residents of downtown Chicago. Those who object to vouchers should at least offer counterproposals for taking advantage of new digital education platforms, and for using parental flexibility to blunt the high cost of new school construction.
Nothing so productive occurred. Candidates called each other names, questioned opponents’ patriotism and challenged the marital status of their parents.
This primary leaves Republicans with a divided team in a red wave election. We’ll end up electing candidates who haven’t really proven their value.
Driftwood is what comes “in with the tide.” Idaho deserves better than driftwood.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.