Gas prices generic photo of pumps in Boise by Betsy
BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press, file

Continued market volatility has sent gas prices higher across the country, but Idaho drivers have been spared from the recent trend – at least for now.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.42 today, which is 12 cents more than a week ago and 33 cents more than a month ago. In an unusual turn of events, Idaho’s average price currently sits below the national average at $3.39 per gallon, which is a penny and a half more than a week ago, but still 12 cents cheaper than a month ago.

