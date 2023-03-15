Fox

A red fox walks down a path within the City of Boise.

 Idaho Fish and Game Photo

Amid increasing reports of coyote and fox activity around Twin Falls and as well as other areas of the Magic Valley, Fish and Game reminds recreationists to take additional precautions with their pets to reduce the risk of potential conflicts with coyotes and foxes, especially during denning season.

Fish and Game officials in the Magic Valley Region were recently made aware of two non-fatal coyote incidents with off-leash dogs. The first encounter with an aggressive coyote occurred near Hagerman near Justice Grade when an off-leash dog was bitten by a coyote. Fish and Game also received a report that a hiker, along with her unleashed dogs encountered aggressive coyotes along the Auger Falls trail system in the Snake River Canyon.

