Trout to be stocked in early November near Salmon
Photo courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during August. Even Jensen Grove Park Pond in Blackfoot is getting some trout due to some improved water levels recently — which is a nice surprise! Yes, it is hot out there, but fish on!

Stocking schedule

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fun fisheries!