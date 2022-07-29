Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during August. Even Jensen Grove Park Pond in Blackfoot is getting some trout due to some improved water levels recently — which is a nice surprise! Yes, it is hot out there, but fish on!
Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fun fisheries!
Cub River — 1,250 rainbow trout. This beautiful little river is located south of Preston. All fish will be stocked in and around the Willow Flat Campground area (50+ sites available), so make your fishing trip here an overnight adventure.
Jensen Grove Park Pond — 1,000 rainbow trout. Water levels have started to improve, making it possible to stock this 55-acre urban fishery in Blackfoot. With a paved perimeter walking trail, large open grassed areas, playgrounds, and other park amenities — this City of Blackfoot facility is great fun for the whole family.
Montpelier Creek — 1,000 rainbow trout. Only a couple of miles from Montpelier, anglers can enjoy good creek fishing and a variety of camping options at the Montpelier Creel KOA (campsites and cabins).
Montpelier Rearing Pond — 500 rainbow trout. This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon at an elevation of 6,500 feet in the hills east of Montpelier. It has very basic facilities, but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful setting. Anglers can fish the pond, or head 1/2 mile north up Crow Creek Road to Montpelier Reservoir.
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.