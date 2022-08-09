On Aug. 4, Southwest Region wildlife and enforcement staff successfully relocated a young adult bull moose from a neighborhood on North Cobblestone Lane in Eagle, near West State Street. Staff moved the moose to a more suitable area near Smiths Ferry.

Fish and Game first received reports of the moose in the late afternoon on Aug. 3. Responding law enforcement personnel from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office/Eagle Police observed the moose's movements — hoping to keep it away from the highway — until around 6 p.m., when the animal made its way to a nearby corn field and they lost sight of it.