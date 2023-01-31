Bull moose
Idaho Fish and Game Photo

Idaho Fish and Game has responded to several moose incidents this month, including one that resulted in the moose being euthanized and another where the moose died after eating a toxic plant.

The most serious of the incidents involved a bull moose that was close to Interstate 84 near the Declo exit in Southeast Idaho. The moose was within 30 feet of the interstate on Monday. 

