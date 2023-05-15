Wolf family (copy)
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission unanimously approved a new wolf management plan during its May 11 meeting in Jerome. The wolf plan drew roughly 2,500 comments during a 32-day public comment period, and it will shape Idaho’s wolf management over the next six years by outlining goals and strategies to manage Idaho’s wolf population to fluctuate around 500 animals.

The plan calls for managing wolves in balance with other big game, particularly elk, and minimizing conflicts with livestock. It incorporates knowledge gained from nearly three decades of wolf monitoring, management and understanding how wolves interact with other game animals and livestock, and react to different levels and types of harvest.

