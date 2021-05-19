POCATELLO — The Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial is set to return to Pocatello in 2021 with a full slate of activities following a limited version last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every Field of Heroes memorial will be back out this year and that is something that we are very thrilled about,” said memorial committee member Hiedi Young. “I think the community will be just as equally excited about this. I’m sure everyone is ready for some normalcy.”
Young said work to set up the Field of Heroes, located at Century High School’s soccer field, will begin on Monday and continue until Thursday. An all-volunteer staff that scales the gamut from cub scouts to elderly veterans will erect 7,017 crosses in 2021 to pay tribute to every service member who has died during America's wars in Iraq or Afghanistan since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.
Each one of the cross markers are affixed with the names and rank of the service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice defending America’s freedom, something unique that sets this memorial apart from any other, Young said.
The Field of Heroes dedication ceremony is set for 10 a.m. on May 28. The field will be open to the public 24 hours from that opening ceremony until the closing ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on May 31.
The Run to Remember event is scheduled from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on May 29. Those interested in participating in the Run to Remember are encouraged to register at the track at 8 a.m. that morning.
In addition to 7,017 cross markers, Young said the Field of Heroes event in 2021 will also feature 96 markers that represent the service members with an Idaho connection who have died since 9/11, as well as the Walk of Honor Memorial and Medal of Honor recipient podiums.
“And this year we are introducing a new event that will pay tribute to all of the service dogs who have served in the military,” Young said. “The memorial won’t pay tribute to any specific dog but will encompass all of the service dogs such as cadaver or search and rescue dogs that have previously served.”
Young said the service dog memorial was added this year in conjunction with a local Boy Scouts of America member earning his Eagle Scout badge.
AMVETS, which is also known as American Veterans, will hold a flag folding ceremony at 7 p.m. on both May 29 and May 30. The United Service Organizations Inc. is hosting a show at 2 p.m. on May 29, the Silent Wounds Candlelight Vigil is set for 8 p.m. on May 30 and the POW/MIA Thunder Run Tribute event is set for 5:15 p.m. on May 31.
Young said the Field of Heroes event, which requires about 3,000 man hours to complete, can always benefit from additional volunteers to help set up, run security and take down the event. Those interested in volunteering to set up or take down memorials are encouraged to show up to the field anytime during daylight hours Monday through Thursday next week.
If there is a group of volunteers of more than five people planning to show up together, they are encouraged to inform Field of Heroes committee members ahead of time by calling 208-643-9289, emailing idahofohm@gmail.com, or messaging them on the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/IdahoFieldOfHeroes.
Additionally, anyone who is interested in providing overnight security for the event is encouraged to first contact Field of Heroes memorial committee members. The event requires at least two adults to maintain overnight security to prevent the event from being vandalized or adversely affected in any way, Young said.
Even if members of the public cannot find time to volunteer for the Field of Heroes event this year, Young is encouraging all members of the local community to find some time next week or during the Memorial Day weekend to stop in and pay tribute to the men and women who have died while serving this country.
“Come out for at least a few minutes here during the Memorial Day weekend,” Young said. “Go camping, do whatever you want to do but these men and women died for our freedom so we can do these things and I can’t think of a better way to thank them than to come out to that field for just a little bit. Bring your families, honor them and remember them for what they have done for us."
Young continued, “Regardless of your political leanings or the condition of our country, these young men and women volunteered to give up everything including their lives and we should honor them for that sacrifice.”