The Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center handled 1,519 calls for service/incidents over the Independence Day weekend (July 1- 4) including 2,771 phone calls from the public.
The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to a total of 603 incidents in the city limits over the Independence Day weekend (July 1- 4). That included:
45 Disturbances
4 Assaults
3 DUIs and 2 other alcohol related incidents (Intoxicated pedestrians in the roadways)
25 Vehicle Accidents
And yes, a large number of fireworks complaints.
Parade
Idaho Falls Police Officers assisted at the start and end of Monday's parade, at 10th Street & Boulevard, and multiple officers patrolled the route on bicycle prior to, during, and immediately after the parade. No missing children were reported related to the parade this year. Officers assisted with a variety of minor incidents and traffic concerns, but no major incidents were reported related to the parade.
Riverfest and Freedom Celebration
The first missing child was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday. A total of 6 children were reported missing or found during the event, but all were located and/or reunited with their parents within a relatively short period of time.
Officers responded to a number of minor incidents or disputes during the event, but none with significance other than those listed below.
At approximately 9:00 p.m. Monday, a vehicle gained access to a no parking area close to the crowds at Snake River Landing. The driver parked the vehicle, exited and moved into the event. Given the circumstances of the vehicle’s location, the driver’s behavior, suspicious items inside the vehicle, and proximity to crowds, officers secured the immediate area around the vehicle. The vehicle was quickly investigated by the Idaho Falls Regional Bomb Squad, and ultimately determined to not pose a public safety concern beyond its location. The driver was found in the crowd by law enforcement and returned to the vehicle, which was removed from the area. The entire incident was resolved within 30 minutes.
Shortly after midnight two security officers assisting with traffic control after the fireworks reported that they were nearly struck by a vehicle swerving in the road near Pancheri Drive and S. Capital Avenue. Officers located the vehicle and driver and determined that he was under the influence of alcohol. The driver provided a breathalyzer sample of .166 and open containers of alcohol were found inside the vehicle. The driver was also found in possession of 7 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The illegal items were seized for disposal and the driver was cited for Driving Under the Influence, Possession of an Open Contained, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.