The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from his job in the community.
Derek Duane Beese, IDOC #121534, was reported missing from his job site in Meridian at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Beese, 44, is white with hazel eyes and partially grey hair. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.
Beese’s record includes convictions in Ada County for grand theft, eluding a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.
Beese was scheduled to be eligible for parole on July 27, 2022. His sentence was scheduled to be satisfied on July 26, 2025.
Anyone with information about Beese’s whereabouts should call 911.