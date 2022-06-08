Idaho Democratic lawmakers have delivered a letter to Governor Brad Little requesting a special legislative session to consider a 6-month tax holiday on gasoline.
“(House and Senate Democrats) are proposing a special legislative session to consider a 6-month gas tax holiday,” the letter reads. “Taking this action in the coming weeks would give everyday Idahoans relief at the gas pump totalling 32 cents a gallon.”
The request comes as the price of food has risen by 10% in the last 12 months and gas prices rose 18% in a single month in 2022, according to the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy. As of June 8, the average price of gas in Idaho is more than $5 a gallon.
“My constituents are feeling the pinch,” said Sen. David Nelson (D-Moscow). “They are paying more to drive to work and the grocery store. And when they get there the groceries are more expensive.”
Democratic lawmakers noted the state is projecting a $1.3 billion surplus and a 6-month gas tax holiday, or its equivalent rebate, would cost the state a projected $180 million.
“This is considerable tax relief to Idahoans that is well within the state’s budget,” said Rep. James Ruchti (D-Pocatello). “It’s time we get this done.”
The Idaho Constitution requires the governor to call a special session, which historically has been done for a very limited scope of legislation. Accordingly, Democrats are proposing only one bill for consideration, with the intent of giving Idahoans tax relief at the pump during this difficult time.
“The state has the money to provide gas tax relief and the need is clear,” Sen. Nelson said. “The only thing that remains is the will to do it.”