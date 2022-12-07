Four Dead University of Idaho Explainer

FILE - The moon rises on Nov. 29, 2022, as a Moscow police officer stands guard in his vehicle at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho.

 AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car that was seen near where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month, saying that person could have “critical information” about the case.

The Moscow Police Department issued a statement Wednesday afternoon asking for the public’s help tracking down the person or people inside a white Hyundai Elantra made between 2011 and 2013 that was near the off-campus home in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Investigators do not have the car’s license plate.

