Brandon Woolf

Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf is seeking his third full term in office. 

 Courtesy of the Idaho State Controller’s office

The Idaho controller is responsible for paying the bills of the state’s 90 agencies and the salaries of its 25,000 employees. That includes conducting internal audits of state spending, maintaining a centralized financial management system and paying claims against the state.

Controller Brandon Woolf has held the office since 2012, and while he technically has two challengers in the race from the Democratic and Constitution parties, it appears he is the only candidate actively campaigning.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.