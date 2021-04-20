I am writing once again to thank the Idaho Community Foundation for awarding a Bistline Grant to the Lava Elementary School in 2020. Your grant made an incredible impact on the students who attend Lava elementary. In 2019 a music program began at the school, thanks to the hard work that a committee of volunteers had been doing for years. The Lava Folk Festival Committee, as it was known then, began raising funds for the school, seeing a need and addressing it. Their contributions to the school and the community have been the result of their dedication to music education for kids. The ICL stepped in and awarded a very generous grant to the school which made it possible to purchase high-quality instruments to be used by the students now and in years to come. We have been playing xylophones, metallophones and floor drums, as well as auxiliary percussion instruments and it is a highlight of the
week. Thank you Idaho community foundation for looking out for Idahoans, making sure we are exposed to the arts. Thank you for putting instruments into the hands of the kids who attend Lava Elementary.
Diana Shipley,
Pocatello