Idaho Sen. Lori Den Hartog

Idaho Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, is the Senate sponsor of a bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for trans youth.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

A few Idaho state senators from both major political parties said in a Friday committee hearing that they can’t support an existing bill to criminalize all gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth — but the committee’s Republicans were open to supporting an amended version.

The Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee sent House Bill 71 to the full Senate, where it will be subject to amendments. An amended bill would then have to go back through the House for approval before it could be sent to the governor for consideration.

(1) comment

Mike Mathews

I listened to this committee hearing and it was obvious that the republicans didn't have the facts or the support to make a convincing argument. That doesn't mean they won't take action to further screw up health care for all Idahoans.

In the end I was left asking myself why these people who already have the ability to influence their own children think that they need to do it for all other Idaho families. Of course...... in the name of freedom. We're becoming a nanny state.

