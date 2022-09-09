Trent Clark

Idaho’s school choice debate is dysfunctional. Anti-government libertarians yell “Ed-Exit,” while the moribund education establishment recites “Article IX,” mandating a state public school system, contained in the Idaho Constitution. There are a million worthy variations in between those opposing positions, and it is past time we examine them.

Much blame lies with the shrill “parental choice” advocates. “Choice,” in their case, is a misnomer, a fraudulent rally cry with the real objective being to stop parents choosing a free local public school. Their rhetorical weapon of choice is non-stop demonization and disparaging of “government-run schools.”