For the past few weeks, I have been researching out information on the two candidates for the office of Idaho Attorney General. In checking out the web pages for each candidate, I discovered one candidate, Mr. Tom Arkoosh, has a lot more legal and legal practical experience than Mr. Labrador. The difference between the two candidates is striking.
Two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to have lunch with Mr. Arkoosh. Tom was born and raised in Idaho. Graduated from Harvard. Tom then graduated from Law school at the University of Idaho. He has served as a county prosecutor in Idaho. Tom has a lot of needed expertise in Idaho water law. He also has a wide variety of legal experience that will come as an asset to the Office of Idaho Attorney General.
What interested me the most was his views on operating the Office of Attorney General in a non-partisan manner. I was further impressed with his views on the oath to the United States Constitution and the Constitution of the State of Idaho. All we don’t need is another cultural warrior who will use his office to forward a political agenda or use the office as a steppingstone to further political office.
As a independent, life long registered republican, I am supporting Mr. Tom Arkoosh for Idaho Attorney General.
