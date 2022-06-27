FROM LEFT, SAPPHIRA AND MALIK HOLMBERG.
SIERRA RUBY MARTINEZ
UPDATE
This is a cancellation of the Idaho AMBER Alert System.
The victims and suspect are no longer of interest to Nampa Police Department.
For information on this case please contact Nampa Police Department directly.
ORIGINAL STORY
This is an activation of the Idaho AMBER Alert System.
We have just received this important information regarding abducted children in NAMPA, Idaho.
Nampa Police Department is looking for children who were last seen at 423 14TH AVE S NAMPA ID 83651 and are believed to be in imminent danger.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children, please contact 208-465-2257 or 911 immediately.
Incident Summary: ATTEMPTING TO LOCATE CHILDREN BELIEVED TO BE WITH THEIR BABYSITTER WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE USING DRUGS
VICTIM 1: HOLMBERG, SAPPHIRA
Age: 11 Months
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Height: 2'00"
Weight: 025 lbs
Clothing: UNKNOWN CLOTHING, HAS A WHI PATCH SCAR UNDER HER ARM PIT
VICTIM 2: HOLMBERG, MALIK B
Age: 1
Sex: M
Eyes: Blue
Height: 2’08”
Weight: 035 lbs
Clothing: UNKNOWN CLOTHING, HAS A FRECKLE ON LEFT EAR, BIRTHMARK ON BACK OF HEAD AT THE BASE OF NECK AND BIRTH MARK ON CENTER OF THE CHEST
SUSPECT: MARTINEZ, SIERRA RUBY
Age: 20
SEX: Female
RACE: White
Eyes: Green
Height: 5'03"
Weight: 165 lbs
Identifying Features: DARK HAIR WITH ONE SIDE SHAVEN
Vehicle Description: BLUE 2003 HONDA PILOT WITH NO PLATES OR POSSIBLE STOLEN PLATES
VIN: 2HKYF18653H507919
Direction of Travel: POSSIBLY EN ROUTE TO LAKE LOWELL AREA
Incident Location Address: 423 14TH AVE S
Incident City: NAMPA
Incident State: ID
Incident Zip Code: 83651
