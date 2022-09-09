Idaho Gov. Brad Little made headlines recently, announcing a $1 million push to fight the influx of illicit fentanyl in our state. While there’s much discussion in the political arena over the methods to combat drug trafficking, Optum Idaho remains committed to helping those in our community overcome addiction. If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that nobody should go through the fight of their life alone.
When prescribed by a medical professional, fentanyl can adequately provide pain relief. However, we know that unprescribed and unsafe use is common due to its addictive qualities, in addition to the growing supply of homemade substances that are inexpensive and unregulated. The sad reality is that this type of abuse is growing.
CDC data shows that 75 percent of drug overdoses in 2020 involved an opioid. That equated to nearly 92,000 overdose deaths, which could have entirely been avoided. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, fentanyl alone claimed the lives of 152 Idahoans last year, which is triple the number of deaths in 2020. So, how do we stop it?
Initial drug use typically happens when a person is in their teenage years. Within the past year, federal data showed two-thirds of teenagers who misused pain relievers got them in their family’s medicine cabinet. Safe storage, disposal and attention from family members plays a key role in stopping misuse from becoming a long-term issue. I’m not trying to simply scare you with statistics, but to show Idahoans precisely why help, intervention and awareness are all immediate needs.
That’s why Optum Idaho applauds Gov. Little’s decision to create public awareness about this troubling issue, in addition to boosting resources for mental and behavioral health services. With the governor’s working group, Operation Esto Perpetua, finding many Idahoans lack knowledge about the dangers of illicit fentanyl, the money behind a public awareness campaign could empower parents, teachers and other stakeholders to keep their communities safe.
Additionally, men accounted for 58 percent of drug overdoses in Idaho during 2020. As Optum Idaho’s Tyson Hawkins discussed during Men’s Health Month in June, men are far less likely to seek medical help than women. With an effective public awareness campaign, we could positively address the lapse in knowledge about a growing issue.
When overcoming addiction, many of the internal battles are directly linked with mental health and behavioral well-being. With Optum Idaho specializing in this arena, we are overjoyed that this topic is becoming a larger conversation, while losing its longtime stigma.
If you’re wondering how to help someone in need, know that compassion is key. You can’t “rip off the band-aid” when it comes to substance abuse. Best methods show it’s important to address the power of opioids, understand the risks of improper use and be vigilant in spotting the signs of abuse. If, or when, abuse takes place, it’s vital to seek a trained professional to help with recovery.
Life is full of hardships, but those struggles do not have to be exacerbated by substance abuse. Engagement from family, friends and the community can work wonders in recovery. As I previously mentioned, nobody should have to go through their battles with addiction alone.
Anyone seeking help for substance abuse can call the Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Services program at 800-922-3406. The hotline is available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. SUD is a program available through the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare’s Division of Behavioral Health.
Julie Hardle is Optum Idaho’s recovery and resiliency manager, who is living a life of recovery from serious mental illness and substance use disorder. She works helping people reach recovery in their own health journey.