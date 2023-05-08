ICCU_PortneufConcertSeries_IanMunsick_2160x2160[70]
Courtesy image

Rising star Ian Munsick is set to perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Thursday, June 22, and is donating a portion of ticket sales to the Highland High School Fire Recovery.

In light of the recent events at Highland High School, Munsick is stepping up to help. For every ticket sold, he will donate $1 to the fire recovery. Bannock County has agreed to also donate $1 for each ticket sold.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.