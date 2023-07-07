I can’t believe I ate all that.
Hamburgers, hot dogs, potato chips, soda pop, baked beans, brownies, cake and s'mores are foods you may have consumed this Fourth of July weekend. Summertime is also a time for backyard barbecues, potlucks and other celebratory gatherings.
After the recent holiday weekend, some of us may reflect on the foods we ate or be reminded of them in the form of unpleasant bodily functions for days to come. Food is often served for symbolic or nostalgic reasons and is an essential component of every culture. Meals during a holiday can easily surpass our average calorie intake and typically involve foods we do not eat every day. For some, the overconsumption of food during a holiday can result in physical bloating, drowsiness, discomfort and emotional guilt or shame.
We can do some things during the holiday that can help rather than harm us to enjoy our family and friends.
First, try and let go of the guilt or shame associated with your holiday feasting. Acknowledge that food is a part of many get-togethers and remind yourself that you look forward to this unique food during the year. It is normal to feel like you overate during a holiday because family and friends and good food surround you. You might even eat when you aren't hungry because you know a particular dish won't be served again until next year!
Second, shift your mindset. Spending quality time with the ones you love is more important than putting energy into stressing about what you eat one day out of the year. Give yourself permission to enjoy good company and good food. When we become stressed about what we eat, it can negatively impact our relationship with food. For most, one day of nontypical eating will not ruin your health. It can, however, make you uncomfortable, but remember, it is not permanent. Try reflecting on your day and conversations rather than overanalyzing what you ate or skipping meals the next day. It can be a natural feeling to want to reduce the number of calories you eat the next day to make up for it. Yes, you can eat a lighter variety of foods, but please do not skip meals. Your body needs to be nourished daily.
Third, focus on a balanced plate during the festivities. Special holiday foods tend to be higher in carbohydrates, sweets and fats than usual daily foods. You can still eat a balanced plate during the holidays by focusing on colorful foods. If you host or attend a gathering, consider bringing a dish full of fruit or vegetables. A fresh fruit or green salad is a crowd-pleaser. If you make a pasta salad, use whole-grain pasta for more fiber. Pair your delicious carbohydrate-rich foods with tasty protein. Oh, and don’t forget, summertime get-togethers may be more frequent, so drink plenty of water.
Finally, move your body. There are several benefits of going on a walk after eating. A recent study found that walking for as little as five minutes after a meal can help to regulate blood sugar, which can help to reduce the energy crash you may experience after eating. You may want to rest after eating a big meal but take that as a cue to get up and move! Movement can help to minimize digestive discomfort created by having a larger meal.
Fun food during a holiday can still be part of a healthy and balanced lifestyle and should very much be enjoyed.
Sources: Myplate.gov, Northwestern.edu, Sports Medicine Journal, Harvard University, NIH, Today’s Dietitian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.