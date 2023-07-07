Kathryn Hickok

Kathryn Hickok

 Submitted Photo

I can’t believe I ate all that.

Hamburgers, hot dogs, potato chips, soda pop, baked beans, brownies, cake and s'mores are foods you may have consumed this Fourth of July weekend. Summertime is also a time for backyard barbecues, potlucks and other celebratory gatherings.

Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.