Many in Utah love the song “I am a child of God,” sung frequently at church and in the home. The song’s soft cadences and mesmerizing lyrics impart almost a spiritual experience to the participant.
The roots of the song go deep into Bible and Mediterranean theology and philosophy. Being a child of God has traditionally indicated one’s association with the chosen people of God, or sometimes more narrowly as one who has experienced regeneration or spiritual rebirth.
The ancient concept often spilled out of the ecclesiastic sphere into the larger civic sphere. The Stoics in Greece taught the unity of mankind by saying all are children of God. Democracies are built on the premise that all human beings are created equal, and with education are capable of self-government.
One acting in the civic realm who demonstrated high ethical and managerial capacity was often called “Son of God.” This could be a charismatic leader or prophet, a king, a political messiah, or a heroic military commander.
Some few human beings having both spiritual and secular capacity were said to be conceived by an earthly mother and a heavenly God. Born this way, Dionysus and Heracles, or Hercules, were each called “Son of Zeus.” Egyptian Pharaohs were often called “Son of Isis.”
In the ancient Near East, outstanding health care scientists in particular and scientists in general often earned the title Son of God. This was true of the Greek Apollonius of Tyana, and the Jewish Honi the Miracle Worker, and Hanina ben Dosa the healer. The idea here is that since God is the creator of all things, including the laws of nature, skilled practitioners of the physical arts and sciences must be close to God.
The overall feeling about a child of God or son of God throughout time is that he or she is one who has a natural divine spirit within that must be drawn out by great effort to reach its full potential. Jews believed it was this kind of effort that led King David to become an adopted Son of God at the time of his coronation. Many early Christians believed Jesus obtained a special divine status as Son of God either at his birth, baptism, or resurrection. Others believed he was the pre-existent Son of God spoken of in Galatians, Romans, the gospel of John, and 1 John.
One wonders if Christians today are willing to settle for the natural and universal spark of divinity within, which wells up when one sings the song? Or if they are interested in following more earnestly in the footsteps of the Galilean Son of God who was a civic leader, healer, and founder of the faith?
Kimball Shinkoskey,
Woods Cross, Utah