This letter is in response to an Opinion article by Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party on July 14, 2023 titled “Newsom’s visit to Idaho foreshadows the fight to come”. It’s not very often that I would agree with anything that Moon preaches but I did agree with what she said in her article. First off, I’m a “moderate” Republican and I generally disagree with most positions that Idaho’s extreme right-wing Republicans present. Their positions on education, voting rights, ballot initiatives, critical race theory, abortion, tax breaks for the the wealthy, library book banning, and the LBGTQ are far too conservative. Since I don’t fully agree with all their positions, I’m considered a left-wing fascist. As a moderate, I would also say that I don’t agree with most of the far left-wing positions either. With some of these topics I am a conservative and then somewhat liberal on others. There is a “middle of the road” position that I would hope most folks believe in.
So regarding Moon’s Opinion article, she states, “Knowledge is power, and it is imperative for Idahoans to stay informed about the ideologies and policies promoted by the left.” As I’ve stated in previous Letters to the Editor, knowledge is critical in order to understand what is going on with all the policies that our legislatures are promoting. So where do you get the knowledge necessary? As opinions vary greatly on all these issues, it’s important to read and listen to left wing, independent, and right-wing radio and TV station news shows, Pod casts, and newspapers and books. Be careful listening to talk show hosts as they are primarily entertainers trying to make a buck. Tucker Carlson is a good example. Listening to only one side of an issue creates a bias that can often lead to a misinterpretation of the facts of an issue. So read and listen with an open and critical mind to get a full understanding of the positions that are being preached by the various representatives and self proclaimed experts.
An example of a one sided opinion is in Moon’s article as she condemns “ranked choice voting” and “open primaries”. If you were to read more about these concepts you would find that many Republicans and not just Democrats have promoted them as a fair means to select candidates. It’s basically only the extreme right-wing Republicans condemning them, who are afraid to lose there power and influence. There are several other policies that the extreme right are promoting to take away our involvement abilities and voting rights and giving the legislative representatives the independence to do what they want and not necessarily what we as their constituents want.
