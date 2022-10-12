Interstate 15/86 street signs

This photo shows the signage at the "Flying Y" interchange that connects Interstates 15 and 86 along the Pocatello-Chubbuck border. Construction on improvements to the interchange is set to begin next year.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Transportation Department

POCATELLO — Beginning this evening at approximately 8:00 p.m. paint crews will be restriping the ramp from I-86 to I-15 southbound. Work will continue through the night and will end at approximately 6:00 a.m. tomorrow morning. During the restriping work the ramp will be closed and southbound traffic will be detoured through the Northgate Interchange. While it is hoped the work will be completed in one night, there is a possibility the detour will also be used Thursday night to finish striping.

Motorists should carefully follow road signs, obey work zone speed limits, and share the road with other vehicles navigating detours.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.