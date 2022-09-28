The detour through the Northgate Interchange

The detour through the Northgate Interchange will exit at Northgate, cross over I-15, and then proceed south on I-15.

 Courtesy photo

POCATELLO — The northwest ramp from I-15 to I-86 reopened this morning at the System Interchange in Pocatello. Traffic heading from I-15 toward Chubbuck and American Falls is no longer detoured through the Northgate Interchange. The detour was needed to lower the ramp so new bridges can be built for I-15 through the System Interchange.

Motorists should carefully follow signs and posted speed limits while travelling through the construction area. With crews working day and night it is especially important that drivers be alert and proceed safely through the work area. Drivers are encouraged to check https://511.idaho.gov or the 511 app to keep track of road conditions and construction. Project details are available on ITD’s projects website -- https://itdprojects.org/projects/i-86-i-15-system-interchange/

