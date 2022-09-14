A husband and wife from Oregon died in a plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry on Wednesday.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Wednesday evening that emergency personnel had located the couple's bodies with the downed aircraft east of Preston along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties.
The Sheriff's Office said it will provide the names of the deceased individuals once all next of kin have been notified.
Authorities said the couple had been making several cross country flights and at the time of the crash they were flying from Boise to Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Speculation that there had been a plane crash began around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday when the Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible downed aircraft east of Preston.
Sheriff's deputies and search and rescue personnel rushed to the area to look for the plane, eventually finding the aircraft and the deceased couple.
On Thursday morning the Sheriff's Office reported that the effort to recover the victims' bodies is still underway.
Federal investigators are en route to the scene to try to determine what caused the crash.
"We again express our heartfelt sympaties to the family and friends of the victims. We also continue to offer thoughts and prayers for the safety of our vigilant first responders," the Sheriff's Office stated via Facebook.