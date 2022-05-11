Hundreds of people were at Portneuf Medical Center on Wednesday morning to celebrate the release of Pocatello Police officer Demetrius Amos, who was seriously wounded during a shootout with a local man armed with an AR-15 last week.
POCATELLO — Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei is excited to announce Officer Demetrius Amos was released from the hospital today, May 11, and will continue his recovery at home with his family.
Chief Schei also added that Officer Demetrius Amos had an additional injury not mentioned before. A bullet struck his left hand near his fingers. At this time, it is unclear if the injury occurred from a separate shot or one of the two known shots that hit Amos.
“This incident is a realization of how dangerous this job really is,” said Schei. “We’re so pleased both officers are doing well enough to be home with their families.” Original press release:
During a news conference today, Pocatello Police Chief Roger Shei gave an update on the two Pocatello Police Department (PPD) officers injured in the line of duty May 5, 2022.
Officer Mackenzie Handel, a member of PPD for four years, has been released from the hospital.
He was injured in the abdomen, and he is currently recovering at home with members of his family.
Officer Demetrius Amos, a member of PPD for six years, is currently at an area hospital. He sustained an injury to his abdomen, as well as an injury to his face and neck. The shot to his face went down through his neck and into his chest.
“It was a pretty brutal injury, so for him to be able to recover from that and be where he is right now, is nothing short of a miracle,” said Schei in regards to Amos’ injuries.
In total, there were 19 Pocatello Police Officers at the scene, five of which were trainees. Each trainee is assigned to an officer. The trainees have been with the department for approximately two months, and May 5 marked their third day of in-field training.
Also during the incident, PPD had four dispatchers on the call working behind the scenes.
“All of these people kept their composure in the face of adversity, and their actions from the reports I have read and video I have seen are nothing short of heroic.” Schei goes on to say, “They are the bravest of the brave, from the dispatchers who took the call and stayed on the phone during the incident to the officers who responded.”
The suspect, Todd Brewer, has not been released and his status is unknown.