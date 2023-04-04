The mass shootings of Americans are now a common occurrence (about 130 mass shootings as of late March, averaging more than one per day so far in 2023). Many politicians’ (you know to which political party they belong) refuse to consider any serious action to ban assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. How many more hundreds of mass shootings/killings using these firearms, must occur until some “real” action is taken. It has clearly been shown just how Ineffective red flag laws, background checks and other “band-aid” approaches are in preventing mass shootings. The killers are able to obtain the guns of choice with little effort! How many more times do we have to hear those who could do something about it say “our thoughts and prayers go out to those ….”; with a few more words added smothered in a substantial quantity of meaningless babel. Words are cheap! And then there are the other spinless elected officials who remain quiet about the ongoing mass murders, having no conscientious or guilt about the killings when they could, IN FACT, take action to prevent a high percentage of it! The reasons for still allowing almost anyone who wants to own, purchase, or somehow obtain, a “weapon of war” is not only incomprehensible, it’s INSANE, TOTALLY INSANE! What other democratic and “civilized countries care so little about their citizens? Many elected politicians care more about staying in office (i.e., power), with the help of contributions from gun lobbyists, gun PACs, catering to the assault rifle clan and protecting the outdated and antiquated 2nd Amendment than they care about protecting American people. The perpetrators of these mass shootings, with a high percentage of them carrying assault weapons and/or high-capacity magazines, certainly are NOT members of “a well-regulated militia” (the first four words of the 2nd Amendment). The importance of these words just does not “sink-in” to many, including most of one political party’s members and SCOTUS; they are overlooked and disregarded. It is abundantly clear that the only way to put an end to this bloody carnage is to VOTE THOSE OUT OF OFFICE, mostly republicans, who refuse to take any meaningful and effective action to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines!
(2) comments
25 years since Columbine and you democrats have done
Nothing but fight the common sense solutions. Give it a
Rest fir Christ's sake.
Broken freaking record. They will never confiscate our guns,
They haven't got the guts. They know what it will lead to.
You need to pull that stick out your bu-tt and realize that you
Could have killed 6 people with a hammer. You could have
Killed 6 people with a sickle. Your argument is asinine. If you
Can't get the fentanyl off the streets what makes you think they
Can get the guns off the streets? You are a feeble minded libera
Who just won't drop the issue. Hire an armed guard in every school
And arm the teachers.....that is the only way to stop these shootings.
It's been a good 25 years and nothing has been done because
You liberals don't even want a good guy with a gun in the
Schools. You have fought that and we are at a stalemate.
Gun free zone signs are making these schools a target.
You liberals are truly beyond reason. Just believe me when
I say.......they are not our getting guns.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.