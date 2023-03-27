FORT HALL — At 9:50 a.m. Monday the Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a house fire on Edmo Road in the Fort Hall District of the Fort Hall Reservation.
Upon arrival, units found smoke coming from the residence and everyone was out of the home.
Fire Chief Eric King stated, “The fire was contained to one bedroom and a portion of the hallway. The remainder of the house had extensive smoke damage.”
The residents of the home have been displaced and Red Cross is assisting them.
The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes upon arrival of the first fire unit and firefighters remained on scene for approximately two hours to ensure there were no hot spots remaining.
There were no injuries to people, animals or firefighters. No further information will be provided.
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
