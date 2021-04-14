House Bill 332 is heavily lopsided in favor the rich. According to analysis by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy*, the average household in the top 1% would receive $8,863. The average low-income Idahoan would receive just $78.The bill will put Idaho at risk of losing nearly $400 million in federal funds for roads, water projects, broadband, and other critically-needed infrastructure. This is because the federal American Rescue Plan, enacted a few weeks ago, stipulates that states will lose a dollar in federal funds for each dollar they cut in taxes.** Idaho is dead last out of 50 states in K-12 education funding per student. This bill will lock us into last place by giving away funds that could be invested in our kids.
Wade Whitworth,
Inkom