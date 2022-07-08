Linus Pauling once said, “Nearly all disease can be tracked to a nutritional deficiency.” Hippocrates, in a very similar statement, said, “Our food should be our medicine and our medicine should be our food.” These two people were instrumental to our current understanding of disease and health.
As everyone in my family right now is being tormented with allergies, I thought it appropriate to discuss an interesting article I found in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice.
Researchers conducted a placebo-controlled trial and showed that targeted dietary measures can reduce the symptom burden in allergic reactions. In this study, birch and grass pollen-allergic individuals were tested. We know that micronutrient deficiencies can promote inflammation and render the immune system particularly sensitive to allergenic substances. For instance, iron deficiency signals danger to immune cells and leads to a more pronounced, exaggerated immune response, as in environmental allergies.
As anyone reading this article who has allergies knows, it seems the worse they get, the worse they get! A vicious cycle of sneezing, rubbing your eyes and a runny nose. This is explained in the study as a hyperactive immune system setting the body on alert and inhibiting adequate absorption of iron — even though this is precisely the micronutrient needed to moderate the overreaction. This study used a very specialized (and not commercially available) technique to deliver iron to the body to help reduce the symptoms of allergy. Their results were very good, and I wish I could report to you how you (and my family) could benefit from this supplementation.
Since I cannot, please allow me to reveal the purpose of this article. Hippocrates’s quote from above: “Our food should be our medicine and our medicine should be our food.” Even with all of our modern conveniences and food available at every corner, we are deficient in important nutrients due to our dietary habits. It is most certainly fixable. Just takes some planning and some awareness.
One final argument to fixing your diet rather than relying on modern medicine, also credited to Hippocrates: “Leave your drugs in the chemist's pot if you can heal the patient with food.” And, just as important: “Foolish the doctor who despises the knowledge acquired by the ancients.”
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.