House fire

Pocatello firefighters pictured at the scene of Sunday afternoon's house fire on South Fourth Avenue near Idaho State University.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Firefighters battled a house fire near Idaho State University on Sunday afternoon.

The fire at the home on the 1100 block of South Fourth Avenue between East Dillon and East Humbolt streets was reported around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

