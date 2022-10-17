Author, essayist and enviromental activist, Edward Abbey said, "Growth for the sake of growth is the ideology of the cancer cell."
This quote has been echoing in my cranium for awhile. The echoing has grown louder and clearer over the years. It becomes particularly loud when I leave my home on the highland bench and attempt to go for a hike or a mountain bike ride to escape to what open space remains. There is a spot where I usually take a break and catch my breath. From this spot I can view the grand expanse of the Snake River Plain, the Big Southern Butte and of course the streets, roads, courts, lanes, cul-de-sacs and the tightly cramped homes lining the various thoroughfares. Over the months and years the development has creeped insidiously up the hill, devouring all that was once native. I admit I am part of the problem. I live down there, a lot of us live down there. But I can, we all can, advocate for a different way of land development.
A different way, would be to simply leave some open space. Abbey said, "Wilderness is not a luxury but a necessity of the human spirit, and as vital to our lives as water and good bread. A civilization which destroys what little remains of the wild, the spare, the original, is cutting itself off from its origins and betraying the principle of civilization itself." I would not equate open space in a housing development with wilderness but the concept is the same. We need the open space and the wild as much as the native flora and fauna.
Unfortunately developers only view land as a commodity. Aldo Leopold, who was a author and ecologist developed a "land ethic". He said, "We abuse land because we regard it as a commodity belonging to us. When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect." Leopold also said, "A thing is right when it tends to preserve the integrity, stability, and beauty of the biotic community. It is wrong when it tends otherwise." There is no way that anyone could honestly say that the current way of plowing away at the hillside, destroying all that once was natural and native and cramming as many homes as possible into the area is the "right" way to continue with development.
I wish I could say that I have some hope that the main developer of the highland bench area would view the value of the land differently but I can not. I think the development will continue as it has because the developer sees the land as a "commodity" and nothing more.
Even though I do not have a lot of hope that a different way of developing will be adopted, I can and we all can, advocate for a better way, a higher way to develop the land in which we call home.
