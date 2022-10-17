Author, essayist and enviromental activist, Edward Abbey said, "Growth for the sake of growth is the ideology of the cancer cell."

This quote has been echoing in my cranium for awhile. The echoing has grown louder and clearer over the years. It becomes particularly loud when I leave my home on the highland bench and attempt to go for a hike or a mountain bike ride to escape to what open space remains. There is a spot where I usually take a break and catch my breath. From this spot I can view the grand expanse of the Snake River Plain, the Big Southern Butte and of course the streets, roads, courts, lanes, cul-de-sacs and the tightly cramped homes lining the various thoroughfares. Over the months and years the development has creeped insidiously up the hill, devouring all that was once native. I admit I am part of the problem. I live down there, a lot of us live down there. But I can, we all can, advocate for a different way of land development.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.