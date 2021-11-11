During the 43 years I have lived in Pocatello, I have tried to correct citizens about errors with wrong interpretations of the Bible. I have witnessed to people here and in Logan, Salt Lake City, and Idaho Falls. I just keep on praying that they will seek the truth. The Bible is God’s one and only written word to us. Nobody needs any other so-called “holy books.”
A recent guest columnist proclaimed the necessity of baptism for the dead using 1 Corinthians 15:29. The practice of baptism for the dead is heresy. It is just as bad as denying the Trinity. There is no changing a person’s destiny after death. Either he or she will go to Heaven or Hell and nothing can be done to change it. A person must accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior while living to go to Heaven. Baptism for the dead was never a practice of any of the apostles. There is no record of it being done in the book of Acts. No Christian church practices baptism for the dead. Nobody can be baptized for anyone else.
I would never attend a religious service where the people there believed in baptism for the dead. I refuse to use any other “holy book” other than the Bible. It is simply wrong.
