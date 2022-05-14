Name: Brett Hochhalter
Hometown: Pocatello
Age: 56
Professional or Personal Background
Attended the University of Montana & Idaho State University. Was in the U.S. Army & Air Force for 12 years. Worked with the United States Postal Service for over 23 years as a letter carrier here in the beautiful town of Pocatello, Idaho. Have been married to my soulmate Cathy Dusko for over 35 awesome years. Am owner of M & M Contracting here in Pocatello, & have learned to love my customers and the people of Bannock County.
Why are you running for office?
People want change... I will be the change they are looking for. There has been a lot going on in the office of which I am running for. I have always been in communication with the employees that work for Bannock county. I was the mailman at the Bannock County Court house for many years and came to know many people that worked for & with the county. A lot can be said for all of those that have ever spoken with me about their jobs & issues concerning others running our county. Yes, they may mean to be doing good for our county, but are they branching out & checking what you all want? This has not happened (for a long time), and I am sorry for that. Change is on the horizon...vote that way......
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?
Change. Our last assessor was wrong in what she did & said on our local news about our property taxes. Yes, property taxes are high, but this is an issue that needs to be addressed locally & at the state level. There needs to be adjustments made for those that have been on a fixed income for years... and this crazy inflation has driven their costs up... but their income has not gone up!?!? Let's look into this too...
Why should voters elect you?
I want things to change in this county. I want to wake up & be able to tell everyone in this county that their taxes are going down a few dollars. Put smiles on everyone's faces. When everything in our hometown store, gas station, restaurant, donut and soda barn prices are increasing... I want to be the person that stands strong on continually raising property taxes on those in Bannock County.
Name: Tamara Code
Hometown: POCATELLO
Age: 62
Professional or Personal Background
I have a passion for managing people within many industries. I am adept at operational execution and delivering world-class customer service. I enjoy developing employees to reach their potential by treating them fairly and promoting an ethical work environment as part of my management philosophy. I have a BS in Business Education with a Master of Business Administration obtained in 2020. I have lived in Pocatello for over 30 years and love the people and the area. Pocatello is where I raised all four of my children, surrounded by good friends and a fabulous community.
Why are you running for office?
Under the current Idaho statutes, all property must be assessed at market value for tax purposes. The Assessor's role is to ensure that all property is assessed fairly and equitably. My plan on day one is to ensure that everything is valued to State standards enforced by the State Tax Commission. I won't make false promises of lowering taxes for people. I will promise that I will use every resource available to accurately assess all property so that the tax burden will be shared fairly across the board. I promise to help every property owner find every exemption they may qualify for under state law. I promise to help find solutions for seniors using the State circuit breaker and tax deferral programs. I refuse to make promises that cannot be kept. But I will promise you that I will assess fairly and treat every property owner with respect.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?
The County Assessor's office has lost the trust of the citizens of Bannock County. Combined with high property taxes, these issues are this office's most significant areas needing improvement. Property tax relief is not up to the Assessor, the county commissioners, or city officials. Yes, they can try and cut their budgets, but ultimately it is up to the state legislature. Restoring the public trust in the office is my priority, and I will begin this process immediately upon being elected. The Assessor needs to be a good manager with experience in helping employees reach their full potential. Mutual respect and a teamwork approach are what I will bring to the Assessor's office. There are many professional employees in the Assessor's office; my role would be to help them be successful. The time for change is now, and I am that change.
Why should voters elect you?
The citizens of Bannock County have an important decision to make this year. Should they undergo business as usual, or should they demand a change? Because of my experience, I am qualified to bring change to the office of Assessor. Change is overdue and necessary to keep Bannock County a thriving community. I will work on fair and equitable assessments across the board. I will uphold and build the employees to help them reach their full potential. We all love this area, or we would not live here. Please help me keep Bannock County a beautiful place to live and raise our families. I would appreciate your vote.