Well it happened. Someone hit two deer this weekend on Old Hwy 91 between Inkom and McCammon. That makes six within a month. We have a Deer Crosssing sign in front of our property for a reason. This one mile strerch of road between us and south to Robbers Roost, has always been dangerous for wildlife. If you cannot see the Deer Crossing sign in the daytime nor the yellow blinking light at night, you should not be driving. A responsible driver, watches for wildlife. These animals are starving and cross the road to find food. All the neighbors have them in our yards, daily, sometimes as early as 8 am and all through the day. Yes, I have heard the excuse, I did not see them. 90% of wildife fatalitites could be prevented by responsible, attentive drivers. Teenagers race on this road every school day, trying to see who can pass or go the fastest. Adults are just as guilty. Skiers driving to Pebble Creek think they are on the freeway. We cannot get any cooperation from the law enforcement, they do not care. Fish and Game will not put up signs. Please respect these animals that are trying to survive. Accidents can be prevented, slow down, watch for movement, at night glowing eyes. Use caution. Give these hungry animals a chance.

Ava Tracy,

