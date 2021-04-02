When I say the term “historic buildings,” many would likely picture an ancient ruin, a famous skyscraper or an old downtown district. In fact, historic buildings are all around us, even ones that might not seem to be so at first glance, and there are many such buildings located throughout Idaho.
Perhaps the most significant kind of historic building hiding in plain sight in Idaho are those related to the former Minidoka Relocation Center. Thousands of Japanese Americans were relocated to centers like Minidoka in the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor, and they were kept there until the end of the war. These centers were essentially their own cities and contained hundreds of buildings that covered a broad range of uses, including barracks, mess halls, auditoriums, schoolhouses, shops, laundries, storage and many others. Some buildings were built after the centers opened and were unique to the circumstances of that center.
With the war over, the lands that the Minidoka center were on were given back to the Bureau of Reclamation. It was decided that the buildings of the centers would be sold off. This happened through a series of auctions, which took place between 1947 and 1949, with there being a preference toward veterans. Since many of the buildings were too large for a single family, it was a common practice to cut these buildings into halves or thirds and sell these sections individually. The buildings were then relocated to farms, towns and cities all over Idaho. Barracks were especially popular, becoming people’s homes, garages or work sheds. Mess halls and the like were less popular, and tended to be bought by local governments and organizations, becoming VFW halls or county fairground structures.
My name is Ian Reischl, and I am a graduate student at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Washington. My graduate thesis is about these former relocation buildings, and there are many questions I’m attempting to answer.
Where are they now?
I am interested in seeing how the types and conditions of roads available at the time, the cost of moving so much material, and other important considerations factored in to how widespread these buildings are within the state.
How many are left?
These buildings were not built for the long term, so I am interested in seeing what kinds of circumstances led to their survival to the present day. These circumstances include what they were used for after being relocated, what the local climate is like, how the exteriors and interiors were modified, and other such considerations.
What changes have been made to them?
It has been many decades since these buildings were relocated, and many of them have been modified, some heavily. As mentioned above, many were cut into sections before being relocated. Besides this, the exteriors and interiors were modified, receiving new roofing, siding, having entirely new sections added on, etc. I am interested in seeing what influence post-relocation uses have had on the types of changes made to the buildings.
How has the perception of these buildings changed (if at all)?
There is a distinct contrast between their uses during the war and after it. What began as buildings for internment (with the associated negative connotations for former internees) became family homes and local gathering places (with all the potential positive connotations for those who lived in and used them). I am interested in looking at how the original use of these buildings factored into people’s perceptions of them, and how these perceptions have changed if they have at all.
If you have one or more of these buildings on your property, know someone who does, or otherwise know any locations of these buildings, I can be contacted by email at Ian.Reischl@cwu.edu or by phone/text at 320-339-9958.
Ian Reischl is currently a graduate student at Central Washington University in its resource management program. Previously, he earned a bachelor’s degree in geography from St. Cloud State University, in which his senior thesis focused on ghost towns in Minnesota’s Iron Range.