The week ahead is packed with shopping, dining specials, live music, First Friday Art Walk, markets, and the Independence Day Parade! Plan now to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Downtown events this week include:
Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will be sponsored by Valley Office Systems. The KYD-J Band will be live on stage from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Yellowstone Restaurant and The Sand Trap will have delicious food available. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun, every Wednesday, all summer long at the Downtown Pavilion.
Live music after Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will feature Columbia Jones and The Harpoons live at The First National Bar beginning at 8:30 p.m.
Cale Moon wil be playing live music at the Oasis Sports Bar on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
The July First Friday Art Walk is coming up on Friday! First Friday Art Walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking for this event are free. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month you are invited to come enjoy Art Walk in Historic Downtown Pocatello. This month’s event guide listing participating locations will appear in the Friday Idaho State Journal and on our website, historicdowntownpocatello.com.
The Mystic Market will be open on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. Come get a reading or some energy healing work, grab some delicious food, and experience the magic of the Mystic Market.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers are bringing more and more fresh veggies each week. Don’t forget the Farmers Market accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Come shop fresh and local at the Farmers Market!
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week! Food O’Clock is open for breakfast, lunch and beverages.
Our community’s Independence Day Parade is coming up on Monday, July 4! Sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union and Portneuf Medical Center, the parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will wind its way through Historic Downtown Pocatello from East Center Street and South Second Avenue to the Concentrix parking lots on North Main Street. This year’s theme is “Celebrate America.” Registration is now open and we would love to have you participate! Please visit historicdowntownpocatello.com to enter your float, view the parade route and for more information.
The Pocatello Elks Lodge will be hosting a 4th of July BBQ following the parade until 2 p.m. Park at the lodge parking lot at 410 S. Main St., to enjoy the parade, then enjoy a cheeseburger or two hotdogs, potato salad, baked beans, chips and a cookie for $10. Cold drinks will be available and the bar will be open. The public is welcome.
This week’s news from our merchants includes:
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., has a shop full of new arrivals. Stop in this week and shop.
MIP Life Designs, 147 S. Arthur Ave., has a week full of workshops planned. Visit them on Facebook for additional information and details on how to register.
The Yellowstone Restaurant and The Union Taproom, on the corner of W. Bonneville and S. Main St., inside the historic Hotel Yellowstone, have released their new summer menus. “Like nothing else,” you will want to stop in this week and enjoy a new dish!
Villano’s Italian is now open inside Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. Enjoy a fantastic Star Route handcrafted beer and some of your favorite Villano’s dishes. Both are now open Monday thru Friday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Old Town Mercantile and Antiques is now Main Street Mercantile and Antiques. Located at 134 N. Main St., the largest antique mall in Idaho is now owned by Michelle Rasmussen, former manager and vendor. Congratulations to Michelle and all of her current and new incoming vendors. If you haven’t visited this beautiful shop, now is a wonderful time to walk through and see all of the amazing inventory.
Food O’Clock, located inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., has announced their new summer hours. This cute restaurant featuring a menu full of delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes, along with a variety of beverages, is now open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Saturday with extended hours on Thursday until 11 p.m. and for First Friday Art Walk until 9 p.m.
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local!
Dining and entertainment this week includes:
Bengal Wednesday:
ISU Bengal Student Discounts and Loyalty Cards at Main Steam Coffee and Desserts.
$8 Cobb Salads at Food for Thought Take Out every Wednesday.
20 percent discount on drinks and food at Gate City Coffee for all ISU students, faculty and alumni.
10 percent off all ISU gear, hats, shirts, hoodies and more at The Orange and Black Store.
10 percent off for all Bengals, with ID, along with DJ Trivia at The Union Taproom beginning at 7 p.m.
Star Route Brewery offers BOGO pints on select beers all day, Happy Hour & Mug Club specials 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and open mic from 6 to 9 p.m.
Whiskey Flight Night at the 313 Whiskey Bar beginning at 4 p.m.
Yoga at Mind Your Body begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by ballroom dancing at 7 p.m.
10 percent off for all Bengals, with ID, at Off the Rails Brewing.
Tabletop Board Game Night at Barricade from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Revive @ 5 at the Downtown Pavilion with the KYD-J Band on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Free admission.
Live music on the deck at the Oasis Sports Bar from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Columbia Jones and The Harpoons live at the First National Bar beginning at 8:30 p.m.
$1 draft beers every Wednesday at Club Charleys Pocatello from 10 p.m. to midnight.
Thursday:
$1 off Gyros at The Grecian Key Restaurant.
Wings & Beer at The Union Taproom includes 99 cent wings and beer specials from 4 to 9 p.m.
Yoga at Mind Your Body begins at 5:15 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday drink specials every Thursday at The Office Bar & Grill.
Flight Night with $1 off flights at Off the Rails Brewing.
Open Mic at Station Square hosted by Marc Crapo begins at 7 p.m. every Thursday. Food O’Clock is open with food and beverages.
Tipsy Trivia begins at 7 p.m. at Star Route Brewery with Happy Hour & Mug Club specials from 3 to 6 p.m.
TNT Productions presents Karaoke at the Bourbon Barrel every Thursday beginning at 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia at Club Charleys Pocatello with doors open at 8 p.m.
Best By Yesterday live at the First National bar from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Friday:
Free Fry Friday means a free small order of fries with any sandwich ordered before 3 p.m. at The Grecian Key Restaurant.
Happy Hour & Mug Club Specials from 3 p.m, to 6 p.m. at Star Route Brewery.
The Union Taproom hosts Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with open mic from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
First Friday Art Walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in locations throughout Downtown Pocatello.
The Mystic Market will be open at the Downtown Pavilion from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday Night 8 Ball Tournament at Cue & Brews begins at 8 p.m.
Almost Famous will be live on stage at Portneuf Valley Brewing from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Saturday:
Gate City Coffee is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Round River Baking is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Crafters Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas for $13 and evening live music.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar every Saturday.
$9 BBQ Lunch Buffet is open at the Union Taproom from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 6: p.m. and live music beginning at 8:30 p.m.
Monthly Open Scotch Doubles 8 Ball will take place at Cue & Brews from 1 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Wine Pairing with Guest Chef at PV’s Uncorked on Main Venue begins at 6:30 p.m. email for reservations.
ClairVoyance will be performing live at Star Route Brewery beginning at 7:30 p.m., with Villano’s Italian serving up some great food.
Happy Havoc will be live in the loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Sunday:
Gate City Coffee is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts is open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Sunday Brunch is served at The Yellowstone Restaurant between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Sunday.
Thanks a Brunch is open at Jim Dandy Brewing every Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas $13.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar and the Jeff Crosby Band playing live on stage beginning at 8 p.m., $10 cover.
Star Route Brewery is open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with all day Happy Hour & Mug Club specials. Villano’s Italian is open too!
Yin Yoga at Mind Your Body from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Every Sunday features a daily menu and drink specials at the Oasis Sports Bar.
Free Pool Sunday at Cue & Brews from 1 p.m. to midnight.
All Week Specials:
Free Pool from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day at the Oasis Sports Bar along with their “Beer & Shot Deal” for $5.
Happy Hour at The Yellowstone, 313 Whiskey Bar and The Union Taproom, everyday 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., BOGO drinks.
Palate Street Bistro is at Jim Dandy Brewing, Monday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Fridays & Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
$1 pub beer and $2 tequila slammers every day at The Office Bar & Grill.
Daily lunch specials at the First National Bar, featuring sandwiches, salads, burgers and more!
TGI3 Happy Hour Specials, Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m, enjoy beer specials and half price appetizers at Portneuf Valley Brewing.
We would love to see you shopping, dining and enjoying your Downtown this week. Thank you for supporting locals every way you can, every time you can!