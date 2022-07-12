Pocatello Electric is celebrating 120 years! Each week, Suzi and her amazing staff are giving away awesome prizes as well as offering special promotions all leading up to their grand celebration. Stop in to learn more about how to win weekly prizes and the two grand prizes: a front-load washer and dryer set and a queen mattress set.
Happy 40 years to Pegasus A to Z-Pegasus Bookstore! Located at 358 S. First Ave., the bookstore and more is celebrating 40 years with a two-day sale Friday and Saturday, plus prizes and giveaways. Be sure to stop in and visit with Andi and her crew.
Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will be sponsored by Citizens Community Bank. Almost Famous will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Thanks A Brunch and Mighty Dawgs will have delicious food available. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun, every Wednesday, all summer long at the Downtown Pavilion.
It’s going to be a great weekend to come visit Historic Downtown Pocatello! Enjoy shopping and dining specials during a two-day sidewalk sale, all day Friday and Saturday.
Cars and race teams from the American Solar Challenge will begin arriving on Friday afternoon at the Downtown Pavilion. The first car is set to arrive at approximately 1:15 p.m. From 4 to 8 p.m. there will be activities for kids of all ages. Don’t miss your chance to see the solar-powered cars, meet the teams and celebrate their 1,470-plus-mile challenge.
On Saturday, the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market, Crafters Market at Station Square and the Mystic Market will all be open alongside our fantastic collection of locally owned shops, boutiques, restaurants and breweries.
Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host a Summer Flash Book Sale on Saturday. Hardcover and softcover books along with specialty items will be available at the library’s rear plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There’s never been a better time to visit Historic Downtown Pocatello! Come discover the downtown excitement!
For more information about additional events, activities, live music, and more happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, visit our Events page on Facebook.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.