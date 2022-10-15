LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — A Montana resident hiking in Washington state was rescued this week after he became trapped under a refrigerator-sized boulder, officials said.
Ben Delahunty, 28, was hiking this week in the Cascade Mountains, south of Leavenworth, when a boulder he was relaxing on started to slide down a cliff, Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said in a news release.
The boulder was stopped by a tree, pinning Delahunty’s wrist and legs. His friend called for help after they were unable to move the rock.
Getting rescuers and equipment capable of moving the boulder to the area was challenging because he was a several-hour hike from the trailhead, the sheriff said.
Two helicopters were used to shuttle rescuers and equipment that could move the boulder to the area. Rescuers needed ropes to access Delahunty safely and protect from fall risks, further complicating the rescue, Burnett said. Hours later rescuers were able to free him.
After one unsuccessful attempt to hoist him because of high winds, additional rescue volunteers responded on the ground in case they had to bring him out on foot. A later break in the weather allowed him to be hoisted out of the area and taken to a hospital.
Delahunty has significant injuries to his leg but is expected to recover, the sheriff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.