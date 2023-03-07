Avian bird flu chickens (copy)
Associated Press File Photo

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) has confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus in a flock of domestic chickens in Bingham County.

This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in domestic birds this season. HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can cause high death loss of all domestic and wild birds. Signs of HPAI in domestic poultry frequently include sudden death, decreased appetite and activity, breathing difficulty and dark combs and wattles.

