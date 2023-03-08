The Highland High School cheerleading team recently traveled to Anaheim, California, and made school history.
The Rams, winners of numerous state cheerleading titles, can now say they are the best of the best in the U.S. and they brought back a national championship trophy from the Golden State to prove it.
After fighting in the preliminary rounds for a top three spot in November, they moved on to Boise and won their 14th state title under the leadership of coach Jessica Gallup.
On Feb. 25 the squad competed in Anaheim against other high school finalists from across the U.S. and came out national champions for the first time in Highland cheer history.
The team hit their routine flawlessly, executing on tumbling, stunting and pyramids that all have a high level of difficulty to achieve.
Gallup remarked that it was “the best they had done all year.”
The road to Highland's first national cheer title was hard fought and not without its hurdles.
“The hardest thing for us is our style is very different in Idaho so we had to redo our routine," Gallup said. "We had two weeks to redo the whole thing and that’s hard. It's muscle memory. These girls had to revamp what they were doing for months.”
Gallup is also the owner of the local cheer gym Cheer Extreme Idaho located at the Westwood Mall.
The gym helps prepare and train young kids with a budding interest in cheerleading to fulfill their maximum potential, so by high school they are ready for the demanding schedule and training regimen.
“After state everyone is very exhausted and it’s a long process," Gallup said. "They only get a month off and it’s a full year, practicing all summer.”
Not only does the cheer team have a marathon of events, competitions and training, but they also have to complete their academic studies.
Rising to meet that challenge, the team was named the academic champions with a GPA of 3.89.
Gallup said winning a national title was a “proud mama moment” and she's already setting her sights on repeating.
“I’ve been coaching for 26 years and this is definitely the biggest highlight of my coaching career,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.