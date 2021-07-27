Recently, I took over the reigns as CEO of Highland West Energy, a company my Dad Marlin founded and built out of a desire to help customers save money on their utility bills. We can reduce those costs by as much as 85% by implementing cogeneration, or combined heat and power technology (CHP). CHP captures and uses excess energy from combustion, such as burning natural gas, to produce electricity for use in homes and businesses.
In my new job and during my years prior working other roles in the family business, I talk to a lot of individuals and businesses in Idaho and beyond about energy reliability, costs, types, and sources. As a state, region, and country, I believe we are ready to fully embrace America’s clean energy economy that can only be achieved by continuing to lean into an all-of-the-above energy strategy. We need our state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to prioritize a diverse mix of energy resources that create much-needed jobs and grow our economy while conserving our environment.
More importantly though, as discussions over a potential compromise deal on a federal infrastructure package continue, we need lawmakers at the federal level to pass pro-innovation, all-of-the-above energy policies and make key infrastructure investments that will create lasting jobs for Idaho workers and communities. Senator Mike Crapo should teach Washington a lesson in Idaho determination and build consensus that unleashes the United States’ potential in the 21st century.
Congress could help reignite clean energy job growth here and throughout the United States by passing federal legislation that invests in building out and strengthening America’s infrastructure and developing our domestic energy resources.
It only makes sense for Idaho to expand development of its clean and renewable energy resources. We have a long, storied history of being a major producer of domestic energy. Embracing the latest in energy innovations—from renewables like wind and solar to clean energy like nuclear and natural glass to new technologies like energy storage—is an important way of building on that legacy.
Bipartisanship may be a rare commodity in Washington these days, but it is an absolutely necessary one on an issue as far-reaching and impactful as energy and infrastructure. That is why I was thankful to read reports that Senator Mike Crapo remains open to a bottom-up approach from his colleagues that would allow Republicans in Congress to be a part of federal infrastructure discussions rather than simply pushing through yet another highly partisan top-down bill along party lines.
Both parties need to be involved in this debate in order to reach the kind of consensus that will help secure a cleaner energy future at the national level like the one we are building in Idaho. This is not and should not be a matter of Democrats versus Republicans, but rather Americans working together to do what is best for our communities, our citizens, our economy, and our planet.
It is time for our members of Congress to roll up their collective sleeves and get to work. Investing in our nation’s aging infrastructure will help advance clean energy here in Idaho and throughout the country while encouraging innovation, creating jobs, and facilitating economic growth. This is quite simply a no-brainer if you ask me.
While I am thankful for the efforts of his colleagues so far, Senator Crapo should join the conversation, work across the aisle, and bring everyone to the table to discuss our nation’s infrastructure needs and advance a comprehensive, all-of-the-above energy strategy that will help secure a cleaner, brighter future for Idahoans and all Americans.
Nolan Hill,
Rexburg