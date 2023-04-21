POCATELLO — Firefighters spent more than eight hours battling a blaze that erupted at Highland High School early Friday morning and were ultimately able to save most of the school from the flames.
Authorities were first notified about the fire via an alarm activation at the school during heavy snowfall around 4 a.m. Friday. Pocatello Fire Department spokesperson Kim Stouse said during a Friday afternoon press conference that the Fire Department activated a full response to the blaze, which included four fire engines, and successfully contained the flames to the D Wing of the school.
The fire was declared to be fully contained around 12:40 p.m. Friday. Though the D Wing was severely damaged from the flames, the school’s other four wings suffered only light smoke and water damage.
“We wish we could have saved the entire school but feel good that we've kept the fire from spreading to the other wings," said Shane Grow, the Pocatello Fire Department's assistant chief of operations.
EXTENT OF THE DAMAGES
Firefighters remained at the scene of the blaze throughout Friday afternoon, extinguishing the remaining hot spots, and will stay there on a rotating basis around the clock for the next several days to make sure the fire does not rekindle, Grow said.
The flames gutted the D Wing of the school, including the cafeteria and gym as well as the choir, band and weight rooms. Grow said the shop and the wrestling room on the north end of the D Wing did not suffer as much damage as the southern portion and may be salvageable but a full evaluation has not yet been completed.
Grow said Highland's trophy display case, located in the D Wing, suffered severe damage as well. School District 25 Superintendent Doug Howell said there is hope that some of the Highland Hall of Fame photos in the display case area will be salvageable.
Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu described the Friday fire as heartbreaking and was discouraged to hear about the damage to much of the school's historical sports memorabilia. All four of Manu’s boys played basketball and football at Highland and were all recognized in the school’s Hall of Fame that was heavily damaged.
“It’s just such a sad deal, especially the (Hall of Fame) wall with all of the former athletes,” Manu said. “My youngest brother went to Highland and was also honored on that wall. I’m hopeful that some of that stuff is still salvageable. It would be really cool to see a new memorial put up once this is all settled.”
Howell added, “Some of those pictures are still intact, and it'll just remain to be seen. There are a lot of memories through that hallway, so I hope that we can salvage a few. I hope that someone has copies of those so that we can rebuild (the Hall of Fame) to some extent.”
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, who graduated from Highland High School in 1986, described the blaze as “such a horrible, horrible event in our community.”
“I have a lot of memories at Highland High School and inside that gymnasium which makes this a really sad and tough situation to process,” Blad said. “We have a great community and this is something that will cause all of us to rally behind the folks at Highland. We will grow stronger together because of this.”
School District 25's welding program is also located in the D Wing, Grow said, and firefighters worked hard to prevent the flames from reaching that section of the wing where 30 bottles of highly combustible acetylene gas were located.
School District 25 spokesperson Courtney Fisher in a Friday afternoon email said the school’s fire doors activated as designed, preventing the blaze from spreading to Highland's other four wings.
“We will continue to work with investigators and officials to assess water and smoke damage,” Fisher said. “The power is currently off for the entire facility.”
Grow said state fire marshals arrived at the scene Friday to investigate the cause of the blaze and will soon be joined by officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who are traveling to Pocatello from Denver. The bureau offered to help with the investigation because the fire occurred at a large public building, Grow said.
Pocatello Fire Department officials said they do not know what caused the fire but it appears the blaze might have started in the school's cafeteria area. The school was unoccupied when the fire ignited, Grow said.
The Pocatello Fire Department responded within minutes to the fire and quickly requested help from the Chubbuck Fire Department. Pocatello police and Bannock County Search and Rescue also responded.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR HIGHLAND?
Richard Bigelow, the building official for the city of Pocatello, said the next process will involve structural and electrical engineers examining Highland High School to determine what portions are safe, what portions are not and what work must be done to make the building safe again.
There were no injuries in the fire but the flames caused roof and wall collapses in the school's D Wing.
The public is being asked to avoid the area around the high school while the investigation is ongoing.
“The Pocatello Police Department is patrolling the site and nobody will be permitted on-site until further notice,” Fisher said. “We appreciate the community’s efforts to stay away from the area and please do not fly drones in the area.”
Fisher added that district and Highland administrators will have access to the school as permitted by investigators and other officials working on the case.
Some Highland staff members worked with Pocatello police to safely evacuate several classroom pets from the school on Friday afternoon, Fisher said.
School District 25 canceled all Friday classes at Highland because of the fire and later announced that Monday classes would be canceled as well.
All Highland High School students will participate in virtual distance learning for at least next week, Fisher said. The previously scheduled ISAT testing as well as midterm grade posting at Highland have been temporarily postponed, Fisher added.
Howell said he was initially hopeful that students, staff and teachers would be able to soon return to the four wings of the school that didn't suffer fire damage, but it remains unclear as to when the building will be declared safe.
“Staff did say if we're looking at an extended period of time, to please let them know now because the unknown makes it that much more difficult,” Howell said. “We will do our best. Based upon what we've heard, the preliminary indication from the Fire Department is that there could potentially be a great deal of water in some of those lower hallways. I thought we could be back in the building maybe in a couple of weeks, but just looking at the amount of damage that has been caused, it's important that we keep our learners safe…. Unless they give us the go ahead and say the building is structurally and mechanically safe, then we will be looking at alternatives.”
Howell said many community members have reached out to offer classroom space and the district will explore using the former Allstate building, which it recently purchased, to house in-person instruction.
For now, students and their families are not allowed to retrieve any personal items from Highland High School.
“Safety is our highest priority,” Fisher said. “Once the building has been determined to be safe, the district will develop a plan for learners and staff to retrieve any personal items. Resuming face-to-face learning as soon as possible will continue to be a high priority.”
School District 25 officials are actively working with its insurance company to replace any personal property and also conversing with state and federal food service programs to discuss the possibility for the distribution of meals moving forward, Fisher said.
Fisher advised members of the community to refrain from setting up online crowdsourcing fundraisers or donation programs.
“While we appreciate any offers to set up GoFundMe accounts, we have not currently identified any needs for fundraising,” Fisher said. “District administration will work to identify any needs and work directly with its district resources, the School District 25 Education Foundation and Highland High School Foundation for any extra donation support.”
Many of the students nearing graduation this year were also heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Howell said the district is working to reactivate an online support tool first rolled out amid the pandemic to provide some mental health resources to any student who is struggling to cope with the fire at Highland.
“It has been a rough go for a lot of our students,” Howell said. “We're working with our counselors at Highland High School and also our District Student Services Director Tonya Wilkes… to set up some support and in fact there's an online system that we used during COVID that we are reactivating. If students need a place to come and a place to talk, I think we preliminarily talked about using our new coordinated Valley Technical building, the former Allstate building. We have some office space there where perhaps we can relocate our Highland administrators for this (coming) week… as well as some counseling.”
THE COMMUNITY RESPONSE
Highland's prom was scheduled for Saturday at the school. Upon hearing about the fire, Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee announced that the prom will instead be held in ISU's Pond Student Union ballroom from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
“I know that for many in our Bengal community, Highland High School is more than a building,” Satterlee said on Friday. “Many of our families have children who are directly impacted and are concerned about what will happen next. Many of our faculty, staff and students have fond memories of Highland High School, and are feeling a loss today. Our thoughts are with our entire Pocatello community at this time and we will continue to support each other.”
School District 25 expressed thanks to ISU for stepping up and hosting Highland's prom.
“We appreciate the staff and administration of Idaho State University and their offer of the space to host this event as scheduled,” Fisher said.
Glean Coffee in downtown Pocatello is donating $2 from every bag of coffee sold and $0.50 for every drink sold through Sunday toward rebuilding the damaged wing of Highland High School. The Sodamix in Pocatello is donating all of its profits from sales this weekend to assist in rebuilding as well.
Fisher said district and Highland administrators are continuing to finalize short-term and long-term plans as details are confirmed about the school's condition from authorities working at the scene.
"Again, we appreciate the outpouring of support and good will that we have received both locally and across the state," she said. "We will continue to keep Highland families and community members updated throughout the days and weeks to come with details as they are confirmed.”
Highland High School Principal Brad Wallace said he was overwhelmed by the community support and the love that the Highland family has felt in the aftermath of the fire.
“It's been an emotional day,” he said on Friday afternoon. “It seems silly that a building could have such an emotional impact. We're thankful that no one was hurt, but we're all hurting a little bit. Alumni have been reaching out and it hurts when a building that you have been in and have memories and experiences that are tied into that building is destroyed. That's hard, so we are grateful for the support. It’s been overwhelming how many people have reached out from all over the nation and are willing to help in any way they can.”
(5) comments
There's rumor of students and others reporting a strong smell of gas Thursday. If you know anything about that, please report it to PFD, Dlist. 25 or even call the ISJ.
That's sad
What about thre band room & the expensive I truments?
oh no !!!!!!!
Both the choir room and band room are a loss as well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.