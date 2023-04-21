POCATELLO — Firefighters spent more than eight hours battling a blaze that erupted at Highland High School early Friday morning and were ultimately able to save most of the school from the flames.

Authorities were first notified about the fire via an alarm activation at the school during heavy snowfall around 4 a.m. Friday. Pocatello Fire Department spokesperson Kim Stouse said during a Friday afternoon press conference that the Fire Department activated a full response to the blaze, which included four fire engines, and successfully contained the flames to the D Wing of the school.

Tucson
Tucson

There's rumor of students and others reporting a strong smell of gas Thursday. If you know anything about that, please report it to PFD, Dlist. 25 or even call the ISJ.

janchalli

That's sad

Bl

What about thre band room & the expensive I truments?

guest2301

oh no !!!!!!!

guest666

Both the choir room and band room are a loss as well.

