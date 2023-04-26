POCATELLO — Highland High School students won’t have to finish the last five weeks of the school year learning in a completely remote setting following a unanimous decision by the School District 25 Board of Trustees.
The school board, during a Wednesday meeting, approved a measure that calls for students attending Highland and Century high schools to share the classrooms at Century High School beginning May 1 and continuing for the remainder of the school year following an April 21 fire that rendered much of Highland uninhabitable.
“From the onset of this tragedy, we’ve pulled everyone together from board members and staff members to student leaders and organizations like Idaho State University,” School District 25 Superintendent Doug Howell said in a news release. “Each of these groups provided input and shared their suggestions to maintain learning and personal interactions for the Highland High School learning community. Our overarching goal is to proceed with learning with as little disruption as possible, but ultimately, this process is going to have districtwide impact for both the short and long term. It’s up to our entire community to direct this effort in the most positive way possible.”
Under the plan approved by the school board, Century High School students will attend school in person at Century on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with remote learning days scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Highland High School students will attend school in person at Century High School on Tuesdays and Thursdays with remote learning on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, according to the plan. Highland students will have access to in-person support on a voluntary basis at the district’s Portneuf Valley Technical Education and Career Campus, the former Allstate building, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The plan was the result of Highland High School administrators meeting with School District 25 officials. Highland High School officials came up with three options for the school board to review and consider at a special meeting held on Wednesday at the School District 25 main office on Pole Line Road in Pocatello. The other two options that were not approved by the board called for fully remote learning schedules for Highland High School students for the remainder of the school year.
The district’s news release said that when Highland’s principal, Brad Wallace, first pitched the idea of Highland students using one of the other high schools to Century and Pocatello high schools’ principals, he said, “You could hear a pin drop and then, immediately, they both said, ‘Yes, of course. We are all in this together.’”
Century High School Principal Sheryl Brockett said, “Highland learners and staff have been displaced by the fire, but this impacts the entire community and our CHS family is prepared to welcome Highland to our school with open arms.”
Highland officials also discussed the potential to use the classrooms at Pocatello High School, but with School District 25’s hundreds of transportation routes scheduled to the minute, the final decision boiled down to the district’s ability to better provide transportation services to Century five days a week without disrupting other school schedules, the district’s news release said.
“It’s important for us all to come together to support Highland in any way that we can,” said Pocatello High School Principal Lisa Delonas. “Whether it’s shared instructional or athletic facilities, there are spaces we can all share to minimize Highland’s loss as much as possible.”
The D Wing at Highland, including the school’s gym and cafeteria, was gutted by the fire, which authorities said was accidentally caused by an audio/video or cleaning device malfunctioning. The school’s other four wings suffered only light smoke and water damage but will need to receive a deep cleaning and safety inspections before students can be allowed to return. No one was injured during the fire.
In the blaze’s aftermath, the entire community has stepped up to the plate to ensure that School District 25 can fulfill its educational promise to all 12,500 of the learners it serves.
Idaho State University has taken the lead in terms of providing needed assistance to the school district, starting by allowing Highland to hold its prom at the university’s student union the day after the fire.
And effective Thursday, Highland High School’s Developmental Learning Program and Extended Resource Room learners will resume an in-person schedule at ISU’s Albion Hall.
Finalized schedules and additional information about Highland students using Century will be posted to each school’s website, which can be located at highland.sd25.us and century.sd25.us.
The district said it plans to release more information about food service and transportation in a separate communication by the end of the week.
‘The board appreciates the thoughtful approach the district has taken to come together to address the immediacy of this issue,” said School District 25 Board of Trustees Chairman Jim Facer. “This situation presents us with a rare opportunity for the community to see another level of the district’s ‘more together’ mission in action and it makes me proud.”
