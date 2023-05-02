Highland students

Highland High School students pictured on Tuesday at Century High School where they're attending classes after a fire destroyed much of their school on April 21.

 Kyle Riley Photo

POCATELLO — It’s not every year, students and staff get a second crack at the first day of school. A fire that partially destroyed Highland High School on Friday, April 21, displaced nearly 1,600 learners and a hundred staff members. Thanks to the generosity of spirit and hospitality of Century High School, the Ram Fam was able to return to in-person school on Tuesday.

For the next four weeks, Highland will continue to share Century High School’s facilities on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The remaining portion of the school’s calendar will follow a remote learning schedule. The plan, adopted by the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District’s Board of Trustees on April 25, provides a continuation of educational services for Highland High School learners and staff through the remainder of the school year. Highland learners will have access to in-person support on a voluntary basis at the district’s Portneuf Valley Technical Education and Career Campus on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

