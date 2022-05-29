Snow is in the forecast for East Idaho's higher elevations Sunday through Tuesday along with region-wide cold temps and rain.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit area calling for the possibility of 2 to 10 inches of snow Sunday through noon Monday, with more snow in the forecast through Tuesday.
The weather service advised anyone driving in the Emigration Summit area to "plan on slippery road conditions over mountain passes" and to "slow down and use caution."
The weather service added, "Backcountry users should be prepared for winter weather conditions and much colder than normal temperatures."
The rest of East Idaho's higher elevations can also expect to see some snow Sunday through Tuesday but accumulations will likely be a half-inch or less.
Rain showers with the possibility of thunderstorms are in the forecast for East Idaho's highlands and lowlands Sunday through Tuesday along with overnight lows in the 30s and daytime temps in the 40s and 50s.
Conditions will likely clear and start to warm up in East Idaho on Wednesday.
A winter weather advisory calling for snow is also in effect in the central Idaho mountains including the Salmon, Stanley, Ketchum and Sun Valley areas.
Outside of Idaho, winter weather advisories and/or winter storm warnings are in effect in parts of Utah, Nevada, Montana and Wyoming.