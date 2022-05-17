Destructive winds capable of causing widespread power outages are in the forecast for East Idaho on Thursday.
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for most of East Idaho in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday night.
Gusts of up to 50 mph are possible during Thursday's windstorm, the weather service said.
"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines," the weather service stated about the windstorm. "Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."
The public is encouraged to secure outdoor objects such as trash cans and lawn furniture so the winds don't turn them into dangerous projectiles.
The high wind watch is in effect for the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Burley, Rupert, Raft River, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Palisades and Swan Valley areas.
The weather service said strong winds are also possible in the American Falls Reservoir area prior to Thursday's windstorm. A lake wind advisory calling for gusts of up to 35 mph has been issued for the reservoir from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The winds could cause hazardous conditions for boaters on American Falls Reservoir during that time frame.